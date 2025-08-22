Fidone caught four of five targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in a 42-10 preseason win against the Patriots on Thursday.

Fidone's touchdown came on a three-yard strike from Tommy DeVito in the third quarter. However, the tight end's most impressive play was arguably a 28-yard connection with DeVito early in the fourth period that finished just shy of the end zone, setting up a one-yard TD pass from DeVito to another tight end (Greg Dulcich). Fidone's performance capped a strong preseason three-game slate during which he caught eight of nine targets for 64 yards. While the Giants have a pretty crowded tight-end room, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post projects Fidone to make the team's initial 53-man roster, potentially as New York's third option at the position behind Theo Johnson and Chris Manhertz in a scenario that includes Daniel Bellinger being moved via trade.