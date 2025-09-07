default-cbs-image
Fidone (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC East clash against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder managed to crack the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, he'll have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL regular-season debut as the Giants roll with Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz as the backup tight ends behind Theo Johnson for Week 1. Fidone's next chance to play is Week 2 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 14.

