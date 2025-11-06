Fidone (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Fidone appears to have picked up a foot injury during practice, so his activity level during Friday's session will be informative as to his chances of being able to play Sunday versus Chicago. During New York's loss to the 49ers in Week 9, Fidone played a season-high 19 percent of offensive snaps, though he has yet to draw a single target this year.