Fidone (undisclosed) didn't participate in the Giants' practice Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Fidone is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and its unknown how long he'll be sidelined for. The 22-year-old was selected by New York in the seventh round of this year's draft and has been competing with Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz for the team's No. 3 tight end spot.