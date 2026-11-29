Fidone is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Colts and is likely to be prioritized ahead of Theo Johnson at tight end, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Isaiah Likely has served as the Giants' top tight end this season, while Chris Manhertz has handled more of a blocking role and Johnson has typically operated as the No. 2 pass catcher at the position. With those three players mostly staying healthy this season, Fidone has suited up for just three games to date, but he looks like he's made enough of an impression in recent practices for the Giants to open up a role for him in Week 12. Johnson has played fewer than one-third of the Giants' offensive snaps in each of the past three games, so even if Fidone serves as a direct replacement for Johnson, the former likely won't see enough playing time to warrant much attention in fantasy circles.