Fidone (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Fidone suited up for each of New York's previous three games before a Week 8 bye, but he's a healthy scratch against the Eagles. The second-year tight end has worked mostly on special teams this season and has one catch for 29 yards on one target over three contests. Fidone figures to be at risk for inactive status when the three tight ends ahead of him in the pecking order -- Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson and Chris Manhertz -- are healthy.