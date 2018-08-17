Armbrister will not suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to injury.

Armbrister last saw the field with Detroit in 2016, appearing in all 16 games, but he was waived by the Lions last season and never found a home. He likely sits on the outside looking in for a 53-man roster spot this preseason as well, so missing time with an injury doesn't help his chances.

