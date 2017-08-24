Play

Scott signed with the Giants on Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Scott was waived by the Redskins on Aug. 13, and also had brief stints with the Browns and Cowboys. The 24-year-old fills the spot of Valentino Blake, who mysteriously left the team and was placed on the exempt list Thursday.

