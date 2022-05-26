Brunson was seen participating in the Giants' OTAs this week in a red non-contact jersey while recovering from a torn ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Brunson's injury, suffered during a preseason game, forced him to miss the entirety of his second season with the Giants. The 2020 seventh-round pick played five games during his rookie season, though 53 of his 55 total snaps came on special teams, and he may have slid down the team's inside linebacker depth chart based on the observed lineups during Thursday's OTA session, according to Duggan.