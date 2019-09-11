Jones signed with the Giants on Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Sterling Shepherd is in concussion protocol, the Giants are bringing Jones back -- he spent the preseason with the team -- to provide depth at wide receiver. He played a similar role with the Lions last year, recording 19 receptions on 26 targets for 190 yards and two scores.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories