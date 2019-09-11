Giants' TJ Jones: Back in Big Apple
Jones signed with the Giants on Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
With Sterling Shepherd is in concussion protocol, the Giants are bringing Jones back -- he spent the preseason with the team -- to provide depth at wide receiver. He played a similar role with the Lions last year, recording 19 receptions on 26 targets for 190 yards and two scores.
