Jones hauled in three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.

Jones played in 30 offensive snaps since Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) were out. Jones also passed Cody Core (14 snaps) on the depth chart. The 27-year-old won't have this consistent of a snap count when those two return, but for now he could have a solid role since Cody Latimer suffered a concussion Sunday as well.