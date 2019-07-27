Jones signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports reports.

Jones lands in a tumultuous receiving room in New York, with Sterling Shepard (thumb) working to get healthy for Week 1, Golden Tate (suspension) appealing a four-game ban and Corey Coleman (knee) out for the 2019 season. The 2014 sixth-round pick spent the last four seasons with Detroit, appearing in 42 games with 64 receptions for 814 yards and four touchdowns.

