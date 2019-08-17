Giants' TJ Jones: Makes touchdown catch versus Bears
Jones caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 32-13 preseason win over the Bears.
Jones led the team in targets and helped them surge ahead with a 15-yard touchdown catch courtesy of Daniel Jones in the second quarter. It was his first notable contribution since joining the team a few weeks ago and a boon to his case to make the team as it struggles with attrition in the wideout ranks. Jones should have another chance to contribute Thursday against the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...