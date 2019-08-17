Jones caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 32-13 preseason win over the Bears.

Jones led the team in targets and helped them surge ahead with a 15-yard touchdown catch courtesy of Daniel Jones in the second quarter. It was his first notable contribution since joining the team a few weeks ago and a boon to his case to make the team as it struggles with attrition in the wideout ranks. Jones should have another chance to contribute Thursday against the Bengals.

