DeVito (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
On Wednesday, DeVito showed up on the Giants' first Week 11 practice report as limited due to a left shoulder injury, but it didn't stop him from logging all activity one day later. He's thus set to direct New York's offense Sunday versus a Commanders defense that has given up the most touchdown passes (21) to opposing quarterbacks in 10 games this season. However, DeVito has mustered just 4.8 yards per attempt on his 54 passes this season, so he may not be able to take advantage of the matchup.
