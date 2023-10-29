DeVito completed two of seven passes for minus-1 yard while rushing four times for 12 yards and a touchdown after replacing Tyrod Taylor (ribs) in Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets.

DeVito was thrust into action after Taylor exited in the second quarter. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois led an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter on which he didn't complete a pass, as a pair of unnecessary roughness penalties on the defense put DeVito in position to run in a go-ahead, six-yard touchdown. In fact, DeVito's first completion didn't come until overtime with the Giants employing a run-heavy approach in hopes of running out the clock before the Jets could tie the game. Daniel Jones (neck) hasn't suited up since Week 5, and if neither Jones nor Taylor are able to play in Week 9 against the Raiders, DeVito could be called upon to make his first NFL start.