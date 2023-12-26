DeVito completed nine of 16 passes for 55 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions before being benched at halftime in Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles.

DeVito struggled significantly in Week 15 and couldn't shake that heading into Monday's divisional matchup. He didn't turn the ball over but failed to push the ball down the field, which resulted in his longest completion going for only 14 yards while averaging just 3.4 yards per attempt. As a result, he was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, leaving the Giants' quarterback situation for a Week 17 matchup against the Rams ambiguous.