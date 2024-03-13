DeVito is slated to be joined by Drew Lock behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones (knee), Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

DeVito looks to be sliding down to No. 3 on New York's depth chart, with Lock reportedly receiving a one-year, $5 million contract, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. As a rookie last year DeVito enjoyed a brief stretch in the spotlight following Jones' season-ending ACL tear, but he was replaced by a healthy Tyrod Taylor under center to close out the campaign. As it stands, DeVito could compete with Lock for the No. 2 role this offseason, but it's also possible the Giants add another name to the quarterback room in April's draft, where they hold the No. 6 overall pick.