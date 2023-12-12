DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 71 yards in the Giants' 24-22 win over the Packers on Monday night.

DeVito was nearly perfect through the air and turned in a stellar rushing performance finishing just 15 yards shy of Saquon Barkley's team-leading total. The rookie signal-caller connected with six different targets overall and keyed a game-winning drive for New York by completing all four pass attempts for 53 yards, including a 32-yarder to Wan'Dale Robinson. DeVito now has a 5:0 TD:INT over his last three starts, completing 72.2 percent of his passes during that span as well. The Illinois product will now set his sights on a Week 15 road matchup against the Saints