DeVito (forearm) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

DeVito is tending to soreness in his throwing arm after taking multiple hits in his first start of the season in this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Though he wasn't included on the Giants' initial Week 13 injury report issued Monday, DeVito was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice before sitting out Wednesday's walk-through session entirely. Though head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism Tuesday that DeVito would be ready to make his second straight start this week, Drew Lock has taken extra reps with the first team in practice and will be ready to direct the offense if DeVito is unable to play.