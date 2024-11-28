DeVito (forearm) is listed as inactive Thursday at Dallas but will be available as the emergency third quarterback, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

On Tuesday, the Giants tacked on DeVito to the injury report as limited due to a sore right forearm, which he followed up with an absence from Wednesday's walkthrough and left him questionable for Thursday's game. He didn't travel with his teammates to Dallas and instead stayed behind to undergo an MRI on his forearm, keeping the door ajar for him to start Week 13, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, both Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Thursday that DeVito wasn't in line to play, and that has been confirmed. Drew Lock will get the spot start in place of DeVito while Tim Boyle serves as the backup.