The Giants signed DeVito of their practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants elevated DeVito for each of their last three games, meaning they had to sign him to get him back on the active roster. There's a non-zero chance he'll be the team's starting quarterback Sunday at Las Vegas now that Tyrod Taylor is week-to-week with a rib cage injury. However, Daniel Jones (neck) was cleared for contact this past Sunday, so how he handles on-field reps this week likely will be the determining factor behind who among Jones and DeVito will be New York's No. 1 QB in Week 9.