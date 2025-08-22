Giants' Tommy DeVito: Lights up second half
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito completed 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over the Patriots.
DeVito may have earned himself a job Thursday night, be it in New York or elsewhere. The Giants might even consider keeping four QBs on their initial regular-season roster, with DeVito seemingly stuck behind Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Alternatively, they could seek a trade for Winston or DeVito, or try to sneak DeVito onto the practice squad.
