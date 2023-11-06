Head coach Brian Daboll suggested that DeVito is in line to start the Giants' Week 10 game against the Cowboys after an MRI on Monday confirmed that Daniel Jones (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Though he didn't explicitly confirm that DeVito will start Week 10, Daboll said his focus right now is "getting DeVito ready to go," as well as getting practice-squad quarterback Matt Barkley up to speed with the team's playbook. Assuming Barkley is elevated from the practice squad ahead of next Sunday's game in Dallas, he'll most likely serve as a backup to DeVito, who completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 175 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while carrying four times for 17 yards following Jones' departure in the first half of the loss to Las Vegas. Though he was solid enough from an efficiency standpoint with a 75 percent completion rate and 8.8 yards per pass attempt, DeVito did throw two picks and bore some responsibility for the six sacks he took on the day by not getting the ball out fast enough. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois has shown some rushing ability in his two appearances to date, but he still appears unrefined as a passer, and his shortcomings could prompt the Giants to lean heavily on the Saquon Barkley-led ground game. Even if DeVito does in fact get the start Week 10, he shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a low-end option in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot.