DeVito (forearm) was limited in Tuesday's practice, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
DeVito was curiously left off the injury report Monday, but the Giants added him to it Tuesday, and coach Brian Daboll said DeVito is "not 100 percent" going to play Thursday versus Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. If DeVito is unable to go against the Cowboys, Drew Lock is expected to get the start after he took the extra reps in Tuesday's practice.
