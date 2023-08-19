DeVito completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 88 yards Friday in an exhibition victory versus Carolina. He added two yards on five rushes.

DeVito didn't toss any touchdown passes in the win, but he also didn't turn the ball over and showed efficiency with just two incompletions. The undrafted rookie did fine as well in the Giants' preseason opener last week, going 15-for-24 on pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is locked in as Daniel Jones' backup for the coming campaign, so DeVito is likely playing for a spot on New York's practice squad.