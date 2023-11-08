Coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday that DeVito will start Sunday at Dallas, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

DeVito will get a chance to start versus the Cowboys with Daniel Jones (knee) having suffered a season-ending ACL tear and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) not eligible to return from IR until Week 14 against the Packers, at the earliest. Veteran Matt Barkley, who was signed off the practice squad Wednesday, will operate as DeVito's backup, but it will be the undrafted rookie out of Illinois who leads New York's offense. In relief of Jones during the Giants' blowout loss to the Raiders in Week 9, DeVito completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing four times for 17 yards.