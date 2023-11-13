DeVito completed 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys. He added 41 rushing yards on seven carries.

The undrafted rookie predictably struggled against an aggressive Dallas defense and got sacked five times, but DeVito was able to toss second-half TDs to Lawrence Cager and Sterling Shepard in what was essentially two quarters of garbage time, as the Giants were in a 28-0 hole heading into halftime. Daniel Jones (knee) is done for the year and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) won't be eligible to return from IR until after the team's Week 13 bye, so DeVito appears to be in line to make at least one more start Nov. 19 against the Commanders.