DeVito completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 177 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers while rushing for 36 yards on four attempts in Sunday's 24-6 loss to New Orleans.

The Giants' entire offense struggled to generate much of anything on the road against one of the league's top defensive units. DeVito felt the brunt of Sunday's thrashing after getting sacked seven times and absorbing a late hit on one of his four rushing attempts that left the quarterback laid out and needing medical attention. New York's popular undrafted rookie was able to return and finish the contest, but the end result was a mediocre fantasy line in a losing effort. Assuming DeVito suffered no ill effects from the borderline dirty hit, he will be back under center for another tough matchup against the Eagles next Monday.