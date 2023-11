DeVito will serve as New York's backup quarterback Sunday, Art Stapleton of USA Today reports.

Daniel Jones (neck) is expected to return as the Giants' signal-caller this Sunday, and with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) missing time, DeVito will serve as the team's second-string QB. The 25-year-old was thrust into action for an injured Taylor during the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Jets, completing two of his seven pass attempts for minus-1 yard while adding 12 yards and one touchdown on the ground.