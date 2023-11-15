Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that DeVito will start Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

DeVito was severely outmatched during New York's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys in Week 10, a game in which he threw for just 86 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, but added an encouraging 41 rushing yards on seven carries. The undrafted rookie will get at least one more chance to start, however, with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) not eligible to return from IR until after the Giants' Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers won't want to consider DeVito more than an emergency pivot option in leagues that start multiple quarterbacks, though.