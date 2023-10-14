The Giants elevated DeVito from the practice squad Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The move comes with Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bills while Tyrod Taylor gets the start against his old team. DeVito signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 30 after throwing for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions with 69.6 percent completion in his final season at Illinois. He joined the team's practice squad on Aug. 30 after being let go ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.