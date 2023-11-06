DeVito completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing four times for 17 yards after taking over for Daniel Jones (knee) in the first half of Sunday's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas.

Initial reports fear that Jones tore his ACL after going down on the first play of the second quarter in his return from a neck issue that held him out of last week's loss to the Jets, as reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. DeVito took over under center after being signed from the team's practice squad earlier in the week. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois performed adequately given the circumstances, but it did not result in a standout fantasy performance. Assuming Monday's MRIs confirm that Jones will be sidelined for an extended period, DeVito would be the defacto starter against the Cowboys next Sunday with primary backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs) already on IR. Veteran Matt Barkley -- who is currently on New York's practice squad -- could also be an option if the Giants do not bring in competition from outside of the organization.