DeVito completed 17 of 25 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Patriots. He added six rushing yards on five attempts and lost one of two fumbles.

After throwing three touchdowns in his first NFL win the previous week, DeVito came out hot with 57 yards on his first three passes, but he also turned the ball over to end the Giants' first drive just outside the red zone on a botched handoff to Wan'Dale Robinson. Neither offense got much going, but DeVito broke a scoreless tie just after the two-minute warning in the first half with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, prompting the New Jersey native to break out his signature celebration. After New England tied the game in the third quarter, a fourth-quarter Randy Bullock field goal followed by a miss from Patriots kicker Chad Ryland led to DeVito's second consecutive win. Given DeVito's momentum heading into a Week 13 bye, he'll likely remain the starter under center in Week 14 against the Packers, even with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) eligible to return at that point.