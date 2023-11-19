DeVito completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-19 win over Washington. He added seven yards on one rushing attempt.

DeVito notched his first NFL win in his second start and fourth appearance as the Giants' recent success against the NFC East rival Commanders continued. The 25-year-old rookie capped New York's third drive with consecutive 24-yard passes to Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley, the second of which went for a touchdown to open the scoring. DeVito added a 40-yard touchdown pass to Slayton in the second quarter and finished the first half with 189 passing yards. The passing game cooled down in the second half as Barkley took over on the ground, but DeVito's five-yard touchdown pass to Barkley gave the team a cushion in the fourth quarter before a pick-six by New York's defense in the final seconds sealed the victory. DeVito will likely remain the starter in Week 12 against the Patriots, as Tyrod Taylor (ribs) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 14 versus Green Bay.