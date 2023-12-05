Coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday that DeVito will be the Giants' starting quarterback Monday against the Packers, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

In the wake of the Giants' Week 13 bye, the team designated Tyrod Taylor (ribs) for return from injured reserve Monday, raising some question marks about who may be under center for the team Week 14. But DeVito will continue to be New York's No. 1 QB, at least Sunday, even if Taylor is activated from IR ahead of the contest. In three starts prior to the bye, DeVito completed 49 of 78 passes for 523 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, rushed 13 times for 54 yards and fumbled twice (one lost).