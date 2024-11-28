DeVito (forearm) isn't expected to play Thursday at Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

DeVito didn't make an appearance on the Giants' Week 13 injury report until Tuesday due to a sore right forearm, which limited him that day and kept him out entirely Wednesday. He didn't travel with his teammates and stayed behind to have one last MRI to determine if anything was missed, but it also kept the door open for him to start Thursday's game, per Rapoport. Following Thursday's dueling reports from Schefter and Rapoport, DeVito appears to be trending in the wrong direction on that front, but he's also expected to throw pregame, which will be the determining factor for the Giants, according to Rapoport. Conceivably, DeVito could be active but serve as the backup to Drew Lock or even inactive but available as the emergency third QB behind Lock and Tim Boyle.