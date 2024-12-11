Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that DeVito is expected to start Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Just two days ago, Daboll noted that Drew Lock would remain the team's starting quarterback if healthy, but the signal-caller is tending to a heel injury that has confined him to a walking boot and will prevent him from practicing Wednesday. While Daboll hasn't officially ruled out Lock for being available as an emergency backup Sunday, the Giants will turn the starting role back over to DeVito, who previously directed the offense in a Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers after incumbent Daniel Jones was cut. While DeVito had a few good moments over his six starts in 2023, he faded down the stretch last season and struggled to move the offense in the 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay, completing 21 of 31 pass attempts for 189 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions to go with 32 yards on seven carries. Though DeVito brings above-average rushing ability at quarterback, his substandard skills as a passer make him a low-end fantasy option in Week 15, especially now that every team has already had its bye week.