DeVito will move into a backup role for Sunday's game against the Rams with head coach Brian Daboll announcing Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start Week 17.

DeVito had started New York's previous six games but was benched for Taylor at halftime of Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles. The undrafted rookie has a solid 8:3 TD:INT and has showed some scrambling ability (36 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown), but he's averaging a middling 6.2 yards per attempt and has taken 36 sacks on 212 dropbacks (a league-worst 17 percent rate). Assuming Taylor escapes Week 17 unscathed and turns in a decent showing versus the Rams, DeVito should remain in a backup role for the Week 18 rematch with Philadelphia.