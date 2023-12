Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday's game against the Rams, so DeVito will be relegated to a backup role.

DeVito started New York's previous six games but was benched for Taylor at halftime of Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles. The undrafted rookie has a solid 8:3 TD:INT overall but didn't throw a touchdown in either of his last two starts, paving the way for Taylor to reclaim the starting job heading into the Giants' penultimate game of the season.