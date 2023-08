Sweeney (undisclosed) is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants' training room after experiencing a medical event during Wednesday's practice, Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports. He is stable, alert and conversant.

Sweeney had been working with coaches on a side field when he had a medical episode that required the help of medical professionals. Most importantly, the tight end is in stable condition, but Sweeney's availability moving forward has yet to be clarified at this point.