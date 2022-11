Fox recorded eight tackles (six solo) and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.

The backup linebacker again saw increased playing time with starter Oshane Ximines (quadriceps) sidelined for the second game in a row, tying with Julian Love and Leonard Williams for the team lead in stops against Seattle. Fox could see his defensive snaps fall if Ximines is able to return for the Giants' next contest against Houston on Sunday, Nov. 13.