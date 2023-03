Jefferson intends to put on 10-15 pounds over the offseason and convert to a full-time linebacker, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson has spent his NFL career as a safety, though he got some looks as a hybrid linebacker with the Giants last season. Per Raanan, Jefferson logged 41 snaps at the position and made nine tackles, so he's not entirely unfamiliar with the role. It's unclear if the veteran will return to New York next season, as he's slated to become a free agent March 15.