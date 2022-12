The Giants activated Jefferson (foot) from their injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

After sitting out the Giants' last six games, it looks like Jefferson is going to suit up in Week 13. With Xavier McKinney (hand) still on the non-football injury list and Dane Belton (shoulder) listed as questionable for Sunday, Jefferson could be thrown back into the defensive mix right away.