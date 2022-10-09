The Giants signed Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jefferson was elevated to the active roster in Week 1 and Week 2 and logged a total of 19 snaps between the two games. He may be in for a larger role now that he's been signed to the active roster, as he's been working with the first-team defense during practice, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Jefferson has ample NFL experience with 101 career games under his belt, but he hasn't been a major contributor since 2018 with Baltimore.