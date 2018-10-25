Giants' Tony Lippett: Signs with Giants
Lippett signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Lippett previously served as a started in Miami's secondary in 2016, and should be fully healthy after missing his entire 2017 campaign due to a torn Achilles. A converted college wideout, Lippett will play a depth cornerback role for the Giants going forward.
