Giants' Travis Rudolph: Catches one of four targets
Rudolph caught one of four targets for 29 yards against the Redskins in Week 17.
Rudolph got some run late in the year as the Giants suffered injuries to their receiving corps, but he's a long shot to have a significant role with the team in 2018.
