Giants' Travis Rudolph: Expected to play a lot
Rudolph is positioned for an expanded role in Sunday's season finale against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted rookie played a career-high 57 snaps on offense in last week's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals, but he only caught one pass for six yards on two targets. While Rudolph figures to get a few more chances with Sterling Shepard (neck) out of the lineup this week, Roger Lewis is still the best bet for production among the Giants' pass catchers, coming off three straight games with at least 10 targets and four catches. Eli Manning could be in for a long day, as Evan Engram (ribs) and Tavarres King (concussion) also have been ruled out.
