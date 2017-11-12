Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Giants signed Rudolph after losing three wideouts to season-ending injuries in the Week 5 loss to the Chargers, but despite those absences, the Florida State product hasn't been able to carve out much of a role within the offense. He's caught three of seven targets for 32 yards while dressing for the past three contests, production that wasn't good enough for the Giants to keep him active Sunday as the No. 5 wideout.