Giants' Travis Rudolph: Inactive for Week 13
Rudolph (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Though Rudolph's hamstring injury will keep him sidelined Sunday, there's a good chance he would have been a healthy inactive if he didn't enter the weekend with a designation. Since being promoted from the Giants' practice squad in early October, Rudolph hasn't been able to find his footing in the passing game, despite the team's dearth of healthy receiving talent. Over five appearances, Rudolph has grabbed six of 15 targets for 66 yards.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...