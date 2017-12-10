Rudolph (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Though Rudolph's hamstring injury will keep him sidelined Sunday, there's a good chance he would have been a healthy inactive if he didn't enter the weekend with a designation. Since being promoted from the Giants' practice squad in early October, Rudolph hasn't been able to find his footing in the passing game, despite the team's dearth of healthy receiving talent. Over five appearances, Rudolph has grabbed six of 15 targets for 66 yards.