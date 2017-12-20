Giants' Travis Rudolph: Practicing in full
Rudolph (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's injury report.
Rudolph missed the last three games due to injury but now seems set to make a return for Sunday's tilt in Arizona. However, he's unlikely to see a significant snap count and shouldn't be trusted for fantasy purposes.
